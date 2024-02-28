SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $14.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 540,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 340,413 shares.The stock last traded at $11.27 and had previously closed at $11.06.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,281,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 41.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 296,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 24.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 233,360 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 29.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 800,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 179,963 shares during the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $508.86 million, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 4.30.
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
