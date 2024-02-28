Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Sleep Country Canada to post earnings of C$0.55 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE ZZZ opened at C$28.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.62. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$21.31 and a 12 month high of C$29.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.42. The stock has a market cap of C$991.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 19,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.59, for a total value of C$501,128.97. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZZZ. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.67.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

