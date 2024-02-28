Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SOHO stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

