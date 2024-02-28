SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) & Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN) Critical Survey

Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report) and SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Transphorm has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPI Energy has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Transphorm alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of SPI Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Transphorm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of SPI Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -177.91% -149.03% -86.65% SPI Energy -11.77% -167.64% -9.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Transphorm and SPI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Transphorm and SPI Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $16.51 million 18.59 -$30.60 million ($0.69) -7.03 SPI Energy $177.52 million 0.11 -$33.42 million ($0.88) -0.70

Transphorm has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SPI Energy. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPI Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Transphorm and SPI Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 2 0 0 2.00 SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Transphorm currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.56%. SPI Energy has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 868.84%. Given SPI Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than Transphorm.

Summary

SPI Energy beats Transphorm on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transphorm

(Get Free Report)

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About SPI Energy

(Get Free Report)

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies. In addition, the company sells self-assembled solar modules, forklifts, pre-development solar projects, component and charging stations, as well as offers shipping, delivery, engineering, and maintenance services. As of April, 2022, it owned and operated 17.51 megawatts of solar projects. The company is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.