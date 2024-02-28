SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 66.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC opened at $187.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.21. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.52 and a 1 year high of $218.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SPSC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $2,315,644.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,212,401.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $2,310,032.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,137,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $2,315,644.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,212,401.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $12,748,429. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

