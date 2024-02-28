Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.02, but opened at $5.22. Stagwell shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 177,495 shares traded.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STGW. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Stagwell from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stagwell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stagwell

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STGW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Stagwell by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 2.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 112,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stagwell Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

