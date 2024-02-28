STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STE. KeyCorp began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get STERIS alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on STERIS

STERIS Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $232.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.54. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in STERIS by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STERIS

(Get Free Report

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.