Sterling Check (STER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Sterling Check to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Check Stock Performance

Shares of STER opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07. Sterling Check has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $15.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Check

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 1,684.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

