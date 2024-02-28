Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Avadel Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,250 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 324% compared to the average daily volume of 1,239 put options.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at $973,873.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

