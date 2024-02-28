Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 62,447 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 34% compared to the average daily volume of 46,755 put options.

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.33.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 5.70%.

X has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

