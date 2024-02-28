Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of SoFi Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 397,920 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 64% compared to the typical volume of 243,248 call options.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 495,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 250,854 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 202.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 24.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 18.0% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 390,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1,521.4% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,832,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,377 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

