Sunrun’s (RUN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s previous close.

RUN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.62.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 1,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $27,626.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $40,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,247.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 1,873 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $27,626.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991 in the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Sunrun by 1,483.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Sunrun by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Sunrun by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

