TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of TechTarget from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

In related news, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $438,177.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,311. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $440,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $438,177.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 5.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.08 million, a PE ratio of 198.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.98.

About TechTarget



TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

