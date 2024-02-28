Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,330 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of THC opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.10. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $94.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THC. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tenet Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.