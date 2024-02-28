Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 489.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,073,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $101,896,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Teradyne by 100.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,697,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,985,000 after purchasing an additional 850,808 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 35.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,295,000 after purchasing an additional 607,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Teradyne by 153.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 940,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,160,000 after purchasing an additional 569,516 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $100.27 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.82 and a 200-day moving average of $98.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.