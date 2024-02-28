Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at China Renaissance

Research analysts at China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.89.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $199.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.09. The stock has a market cap of $636.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,928 shares of company stock worth $19,545,953. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

