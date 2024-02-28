The Descartes Systems Group (DSG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.28 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

DSG stock opened at C$116.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$114.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$107.48. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of C$95.03 and a 52 week high of C$124.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Edward Wood sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.39, for a total value of C$362,907.31. In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Edward Wood sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.39, for a total transaction of C$362,907.31. Also, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.68, for a total transaction of C$450,720.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,229 shares of company stock worth $3,018,627. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DSG. Barclays boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

