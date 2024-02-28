The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.37.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

