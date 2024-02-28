TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.86.

X has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TMX Group

TMX Group Stock Up 0.4 %

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$3,234,636.08. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$34.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$26.09 and a 1 year high of C$35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.76.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

