Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $115.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Toll Brothers traded as high as $113.41 and last traded at $112.94, with a volume of 65891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.56.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.93.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TOL

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.72.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.49%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.