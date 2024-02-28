Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRML. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Thursday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Mark Mcdade purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 448,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,574,007.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $841,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

TRML opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $770.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.42. Tourmaline Bio has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $43.34.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

