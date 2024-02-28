Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares Gold Trust Put Options (NYSEARCA:IAU)

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 24,764 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 745% compared to the average volume of 2,931 put options.

Institutional Trading of iShares Gold Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,686 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.42. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $39.45.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.