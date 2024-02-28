TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMDX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -80.65 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.85. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $99.63.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In other news, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $309,562.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,882. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $309,562.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,882. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $1,156,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,690.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,538,240 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 600.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

