TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 539,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $38,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in TransUnion by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

NYSE TRU opened at $77.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.93. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is -28.19%.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

