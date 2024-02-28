Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 747.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,826 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

TNL opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.30. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $46.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.56 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.