Trinity Capital (TRIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Trinity Capital to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trinity Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TRIN stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $627.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.62. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $15.44.

Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.91%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital

About Trinity Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

