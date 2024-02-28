Trinity Capital (TRIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Trinity Capital to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Trinity Capital Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of TRIN stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $627.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.62. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $15.44.
Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.91%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital
About Trinity Capital
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Capital
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.