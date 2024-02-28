Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,763 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,749,000 after acquiring an additional 495,349 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,953,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 518,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 48,522 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 76,457 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 404,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 28,916 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $698.80 million, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $25.36.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

