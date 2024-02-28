UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Holdings Cut by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 192,552 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

