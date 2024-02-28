Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.04, but opened at $29.01. Unity Software shares last traded at $29.83, with a volume of 12,493,451 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Macquarie lowered Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Unity Software from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $25,000.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 396,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,128,293.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $209,001.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 448,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,611,455.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $25,000.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 396,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,128,293.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,026 shares of company stock valued at $14,399,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Unity Software by 665.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

