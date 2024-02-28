Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.09% from the company’s previous close.

VCYT has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $23.62 on Monday. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the third quarter valued at $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 96.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 533.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

