Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2024

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTXGet Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $115.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.48, but opened at $69.77. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $61.41, with a volume of 12,123,345 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VKTX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 67,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after buying an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.