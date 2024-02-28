Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $115.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.48, but opened at $69.77. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $61.41, with a volume of 12,123,345 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 67,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after buying an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

