Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading Down 2.7% on Insider Selling

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.58. Approximately 140,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,121,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Specifically, Director George A. Scangos sold 17,722 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $206,461.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,321.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George A. Scangos sold 17,722 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $206,461.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,321.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 16,872 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $172,431.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,117 shares of company stock worth $748,647 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.39.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 34.92% and a negative net margin of 713.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.