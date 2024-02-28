Whitestone REIT (WSR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Whitestone REIT Stock Performance
WSR stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $608.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.
Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 64.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Whitestone REIT
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
