Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 336.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,934.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,404 shares of company stock worth $603,489. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $137.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.78. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.30 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.13 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.89.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

