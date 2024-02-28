Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $300.00. The stock had previously closed at $307.21, but opened at $292.59. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Workday shares last traded at $300.82, with a volume of 1,608,015 shares traded.

WDAY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.78.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 215.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $29,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.48 and a 200 day moving average of $253.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,229.38, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

