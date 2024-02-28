XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903,371 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng by 8,035.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,519,000 after buying an additional 5,246,212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in XPeng by 1,500.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,852,000 after buying an additional 2,290,309 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter worth approximately $21,058,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $29,830,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in XPeng during the second quarter worth approximately $14,974,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 3.00. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $23.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.98.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

