Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Omnicom Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Omnicom Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Omnicom Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.78 EPS.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OMC. UBS Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.1 %

OMC stock opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 414.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,062,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,632 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,249 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,634,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 106.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,835,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,677,000 after acquiring an additional 946,369 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.