140,847 Shares in Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO) Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.78% of Toro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Toro during the third quarter worth $41,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Toro during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Toro during the third quarter worth $133,000. 0.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ TORO opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35. Toro Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 21.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21.

Toro Company Profile

Toro Corp. acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aframax/LR2 tanker and Handysize tanker. Its Aframax/LR2 tankers, which transport crude oil; and Handysize tankers, which transport refined petroleum products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TORO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.