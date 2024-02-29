14,422 Shares in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 123.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,184,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831,530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 112.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,643,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751,285 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,389,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,255,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,877,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,671,000 after purchasing an additional 832,066 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $30.65.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.