1,583 Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,583 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BOX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,967,000 after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 2.0% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 5,099,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,835,000 after acquiring an additional 101,030 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at $105,797,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 4.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after acquiring an additional 158,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BOX by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,174,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,257,000 after acquiring an additional 123,027 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Stock Performance

BOX stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,451,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,750 shares of company stock worth $1,427,645 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on BOX in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on BOX

BOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Further Reading

