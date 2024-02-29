176,887 Shares in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 176,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Yalla Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YALA. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 181.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 26,890 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Yalla Group Stock Performance

Shares of YALA stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. Yalla Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and entertainment platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.