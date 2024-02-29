402,090 Shares in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 402,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,097,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 16.08% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 83.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,954,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPKW opened at $37.66 on Thursday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $32.64 and a twelve month high of $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $67.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.76.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1631 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.