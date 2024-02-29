64,715 Shares in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Ranger Energy Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 120.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Down 1.6 %

RNGR stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 31,356 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $317,636.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,265,174 shares in the company, valued at $43,206,212.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 75,000 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $768,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,296,530 shares in the company, valued at $43,996,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 31,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $317,636.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,265,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,206,212.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 291,530 shares of company stock worth $2,966,352. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

