98,454 Shares in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF) Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 2.90% of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,734,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

GLOF opened at $39.95 on Thursday. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46.

The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility.

