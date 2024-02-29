AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the January 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,366,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AB International Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ABQQ opened at $0.00 on Thursday. AB International Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Get AB International Group alerts:

About AB International Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

AB International Group Corp. acquires and develops various intellectual property. It operates through two segments, Copyrights and License (IP) and Cinema. The company engages in the acquisition and distribution of movies; and provides video synthesis and releases system for mobile communications equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for AB International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.