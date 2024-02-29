AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the January 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,366,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AB International Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ABQQ opened at $0.00 on Thursday. AB International Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
About AB International Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AB International Group
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for AB International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.