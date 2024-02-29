Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 255,050 Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,050 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Sify Technologies worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 342.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 386.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 89,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Sify Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

SIFY stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sify Technologies Limited has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.37.

About Sify Technologies

(Free Report)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.