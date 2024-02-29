Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,911 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 614.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $247.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.15 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

