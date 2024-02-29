Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 53,425 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 94.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,425 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Eventbrite worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 4.2% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 13.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 126.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eventbrite from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

NYSE:EB opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $583.09 million, a P/E ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

