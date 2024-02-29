Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 79,459 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,459 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ICL Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,777,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after acquiring an additional 139,406 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 40.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 16,906,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,205,000 after buying an additional 4,851,284 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,745,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after buying an additional 228,102 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 39.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter worth $10,193,000. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. ICL Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICL Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

