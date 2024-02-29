Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,650 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $237.54 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.35 and a fifty-two week high of $238.84. The firm has a market cap of $321.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $81.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 billion. Analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TM

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.